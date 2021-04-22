Free seminar for eligible local restaurants

NEWBERRY — Local Small Business Development Center Consultant, Barbara Miller, is hosting a free seminar for any Newberry County restaurant business, on April 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Newberry Firehouse Conference Center (1227 McKibben Street).

This free seminar comes after the Small Business Administration announced details for the official Restaurant Revitalization Fund Grant Program. (RRFG). This program provides emergency assistance for eligible restaurants, bars, and other qualifying businesses impacted by COVID-19. Details on the RRFC are available online at sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/covid-19-relief-options/restaurant-revitalization-fund.

In response to the announcement, Miller will talk attendees through the application process, walk them through program details, and answer any questions they may have. Seating is limited, so those interested in participating must call Liz MacDonald at the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce 803-276-4274 to reserve a place.

“One does not have to have received either a Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Injury Disaster loan from the Small Business Administration to be eligible for the RRFG,” Miller said.

Miller, recognizing this program would benefit many of Newberry County’s small businesses, reached out to Mayor Foster Senn for the city’s assistance in hosting such a seminar. After the approach, Senn said he visited a few locally owned restaurants in both Newberry and Prosperity and received a great reaction from the small businesses, stating their wish to apply. Senn stated he very much appreciated Miller bringing the RRFG to everyone’s attention and is looking forward to the seminar.

As the Newberry County SBDC representative, Miller is also available to speak one to one with eligible businesses. Those interested in consultation can sign-up at scsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/signup and request an appointment.

This free seminar is open to locally owned restaurants eligible for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Grant Program.