The West End Home and Neighborhood Watch has been awarded a $500 Keep Newberry County Beautiful Mini-Grant for 2020.

This grant will allow the group to continue their litter prevention, community beautification and recycling promotion.

The Keep Newberry County Beautiful Mini-Grant is provided through Palmetto Pride and Keep South Carolina Beautiful, in partnership with Keep America Beautiful.

For more information, please contact the NewberrySoilandwater@gmail.com