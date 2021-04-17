Council OKs FILOT agreement with KRA

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council held a third and final reading of a fee-in-lieu of tax and incentive agreement with KRA Operations (Prosperity) for their expansion during the April 7 council meeting.

According to Rick Farmer, director of Newberry County Economic Development, the 2021 expansion will be added to the original 2019 deal and KRA will be obligated to invest at least an additional $23.5 million and create another 120 new, full-time jobs.

“In exchange for the new investments, the county offered to forego all taxes on the new investment in years one and two, and half for the remainder of the original agreement,” Farmer said. “By the time KRA hits all of its marks, the company will have invested about $35 million in Newberry County and created about 200 new, full-time jobs, making it one of the larger industrial employers in the community. According to projections from Newberry County Economic Development, Newberry County will be receiving about $400,000 per year in fees from the company within the next few years.”

In KRA’s original agreement with the county, they agreed to invest at least $11.5 million and create at least 57 new jobs. When they approached the county to ask for an amendment in 2019, the had already spent $19 million and hired about 75 people, according to Farmer.

“They have already met their commitments in just a year of operation, although they had five years to reach those goals,” Farmer said.

In the original deal, in exchange for that $11.5 million investment and those 57 jobs, Newberry County offered:

• A FILOT for a 30-year term with locked millage rates.

• A 100% special source revenue credit for year one; a 66% SSRC for year two, and a 40% SSRC for years 3-30; however, if KRA spent more than $12.5 million (and they did) that 40% SSRC would bump up to 50% for years 3-30.

The third reading was approved after Councilperson Travis Reeder made a motion and Councilperson Mary Arrowood gave a second. Council also held a public hearing, but no one spoke for or against.

“We are excited for the job creation in the county and I feel this proves that Newberry County has created an environment that is nurturing our current businesses/industries for growth. When I was at the Newberry County Career Center I made the promise that I wanted to see job development for our young people and this helps give more opportunities for our youth to continue to grow and prosper in Newberry County,” said Chairperson Henry Livingston.

Other business:

• Council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance that allows members of council to participate in meetings virtually, something they are currently permitted to do via an emergency ordinance. Council members would be required to state why they are meeting virtually, per an amendment made by Councilperson Les Hipp during the first reading. A public hearing was also held, but no one spoke for or against.

• Council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance that allows members of the Newberry County Joint Planning Commission and the Newberry County Board of Zoning Appeals to participate in meetings virtually. Both of these boards are currently permitted to meet virtually by an emergency ordinance. Members of these boards will also be required to state why they are meeting virtually, per an amendment made by Hipp during the first reading. A public hearing was also held, but no one spoke for or against.

• Council approved second reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of a FILOT agreement with a company known as “Project Speed Racer II.” This agreement would entail a $3.7 million investment from the company and 50 new jobs.

• Council approved the first reading of an ordinance to provide for the issuance and sale of general obligation bonds of Newberry County not exceeding $2.2 million in aggregate principal amount. Council adopts this ordinance biennially for the purpose of making annual lease purchase payments (each December) pertaining to emergency rolling stock, public works equipment and other big-ticket durable goods.

