NEWBERRY — Newberry College’s fall class of nursing graduates earned a 100% first-time pass rate on its nursing readiness exams.

This is the program’s fourth such success since May 2018.

“We could not be prouder of our nursing graduates,” said Dr. Susan Ludwick, chair of the Department of Nursing. “We are also thankful to have been able to prepare them for the field with safe, in-person instruction and clinicals.”

The NCLEX-RN is a standardized exam used by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing to assess the readiness of new nursing graduates to enter the profession. The board uses the percentage of students’ first-time successes to help measure the effectiveness of nursing education programs.

“The Newberry College nursing program continues to be among the very best,” said Dr. Sid Parrish, vice president for academic affairs. “This comes from an unmatched standard of excellence and a commitment to our students. We continue to expect great things from this department, out students, and our graduates.”

All three fall graduates, Brooke Baker, of Clinton; Iyteria Smith, of Silverstreet; and Taylor Marie Smith, of Chapin, are gainfully employed in hospitals around South Carolina. All three also hope to pursue graduate degrees.