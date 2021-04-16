NEWBERRY — Michael Collins has completed over 500 hours of independent study coursework through FEMA’s Emergency Management Institute.

The courses spanned all phases of comprehensive emergency management: prevention, protection, mitigation, response and recovery.

Collins is a member of the Local Emergency Planning Committee. He is a retired paramedic and graduate of the National Emergency Management Academy. Collins holds FEMA’s Professional Development Series (PDS) certificate in emergency management, as well. Additionally, he serves as an Emergency Operations Center volunteer and is a member for the local Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).