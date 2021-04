PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina Middle School recently announced the Rebels of the Month for March. These students exemplified the mindset, 100% Accountable. They chose to be responsible for their own happiness and success.

Addie Bowers, Emory Pye, Reagan Bannister, Wesley Fowler, Jaylnn Gallman, Hunter Gray, Jadzia McCall, Jacob Lindler, Jaida Wicker, Will Force, Kelby Myers, Nolan O’Neal, Colton Wicker, Heaven Wicker, Brayden Archery, Sarah Morrison, Blake Mills, Aireka Caine and Eddie Sligh