NEWBERRY — Starting April 14, and continuing for six class sessions, the Arthritis Foundation will be providing a course in how to manage arthritis and its symptoms.

The sessions are part of the Arthritis Foundation’s Walk with Ease program which is designed to educate and help manage joint pain.

The courses will be held at the Newberry Literacy Council, 1208 Main Street in Newberry, and will be Wednesdays April 14, 21 and 28; May 5, 19 and 26, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. There is no cost to attend the classes.

Each session will include a brief workout (stretching, walking, cool-down), education about joint pain management and other information, including recipe demonstrations. Nutrition information will be provided by a registered dietitian from SCDHEC’s SNAP-Education Program.

For more information, contact the Newberry Literacy Council at 803-276-8086.

