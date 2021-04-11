Ruth. S. Pugh Foundation Golf Tournament is April 15

PROSPERITY — The 11th Annual Ruth. S. Pugh Foundation Golf Tournament will be held on Thursday, April 15 at the Mid-Carolina Country Club (3593 Kibler Bridge Road, Prosperity).

The Ruth S. Pugh Foundation’s mission is to support people living in Newberry County and supported by the Newberry County Special Needs Board to realize their individual dreams and expectations. The foundation is a nonprofit organization and was created in 1998. Proceeds raised during the tournament will help support the foundation. This tournament is held in honor of William “Bill” Braswell, he has been a dedicated member of the Board of Directors of the Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board.

Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the tournament itself will start at 1:30 p.m.

This year, a silent auction will not be held, and everyone is encouraged to use current COVID-19 protocols as they gather for fellowship and golf.

The hole in one prize for hole 17 will be a 2021 Encore from Stokes Trainor Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC.

For more information, call the NCDSNB at 803-276-0078.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.