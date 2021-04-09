122nd Engineer Battalion receives USO care bags.

PROSPERITY — South Carolina National Guard soldiers from the 122nd Engineer Battalion, in Edgefield, recently received care bags from the USO.

The troops are assisting with COVID-19 vaccine distribution at Lovelace Family Medicine, in Prosperity, part of a statewide effort by the South Carolina National Guard to deal with the pandemic.

Newberry resident John Sukovich volunteers at the USO in Columbia Metropolitan Airport. Formed in 1941 to help support troops during WWII, United Service Organizations (USO) continues to work to create and maintain strong connections between service members and their families, homes and country, no matter where they serve. The USO expresses America’s gratitude and commitment to service members and their families through programs focused on connection, strengthening, wellness and resiliency.

The USO South Carolina serves over 12,000 service members and military family members monthly through locations at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, McCrady Training Center and throughout the state.