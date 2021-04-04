Brigadier General Beagle discusses legacy of 369th

Vina Abrams was honored on behalf of her late great uncle, Private Tarrance Moon, a member of the Harlem Hellfighters. Pictured, left to right: Brigadier General Milford Beagle Jr., Vina Abrams, Perry James. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — In honor of the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance, Brigadier General Milford Beagle Jr. (commanding general, U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson) spoke during the Newberry Museum’s commemorative program for the Harlem Renaissance Exhibit.

The exhibit tells the story of the musical and military history of the Harlem Hellfighters.

“I am a Buffalo Soldier, I am a Harlem Hellfighter — you see, I am what a Black soldier set out to be in the early 1900s and even beyond that point,” Beagle said. “They wanted to be viewed as equal, they wanted to dispute the myths about Blacks being soldiers. They wanted to prove they were worthy enough to wear the uniform of our nation. Today, we call this, what I wear, we wear, as soldiers, sailors and every Marine, the cloth of our nation.”

Beagle said harsh things were said about Black men becoming soldiers and officers during that time period. He noted that a white brigadier general from Tennessee once said, “Blacks are lacking the mental capacity for command.” Beagle added that comments like this were commonplace during that time.

In those days, and days before, no one could envision me, a Black general officer, an officer that commands a post in the Army, one that led in combat multiple times, one that has served as an infantry soldier,” he said.

Beagle mentioned his great-grandfather, he walked through the gates of the segregated Camp Jackson in 1918. Beagle now takes command of the same post that his great-grandfather walked into.

In honor of the exhibit, Beagle discussed the New York National Guard’s 369th Infantry Regiment and how they started out as the 15th New York Regiment through the National Guard.

The designation of the 369th was actually viewed as an insult to those soldiers. If you were in an organization or unit with a higher designation than 200, you were considered drafted. They all volunteered, they weren’t drafted, but designated as a 300 series regiment,” Beagle said.

The story behind this, according to Beagle, was that there was a race to recruit 2,000 men and 50 officers to form a regiment, to include a Black regiment.

“Advocates of the 15th turned to music. Music then, as it is now, was considered a universal language. Music would bring Black and white together and a mutual understanding,” he said.

James Reese Europe, a lieutenant with the 369th, helped recruit with music, he wanted the best musicians and he went anywhere he could to recruit them. The military band, according to Beagle, played all over the country; however, no matter where they played or how big the mansion was, they were always ushered in at the back door.

“They would often play late into the night and often play hungry,” he said.

The 15th was eventually sent to Spartanburg to train. However, the regiment dealt with racism in the area, with one prominent Spartanburg attorney opposing Blacks serving with whites.

“The only thing that kept the peace was the music of the 15th,” he said.

Beagle noted how James Reese Europe was once hit during his time in Spartanburg, when his hat was hit off his head and when he bent down to pick it up, he was kicked.

The option was then to keep the 15th in Spartanburg, go back to New York (where Beagle noted conditions weren’t much better) or send them overseas to Europe.

“They chose Europe and redesignated 369th, they didn’t like that, they weren’t drafted, they volunteered and music brought them in,” Beagle said.

While in Europe, Beagle said everywhere they played brought hope and joy to the war weary people. He said they became famous in Europe.

“When they played the French National Anthem, many didn’t know what they were playing (hadn’t heard jazz), but when they listened, they recognized the French National Anthem,” Beagle said.

The 369th would go to spend 191 days on the front lines in Europe. The Hellfighters became the most awarded unit in WWI, with 171 individual citations for bravery. They also earned the French’s highest military honor – the Croix de Guerre.

“They accomplished many goals, they proved their worth as Black soldiers and officers, proved music is the universal language, and they spread jazz in the Untied States and overseas,” Beagle said.

During the presentation, Private Tarrance Moon (a Prosperity native and a member of the 369th) was recognized through his great niece, Vina Abrams.

