PROSPERITY — The following students were named February’s Rebels of the Month at Mid-Carolina Middle School: Horryana Reeder, Jayben Brown, Callie Wilbanks, Coleman Cassady, Monkeria Caldwell, Chance MacDermott, Austin Tarver, Eleanor Touchton, Gracen Shealy, Blake Ballentine, Allison Morris, Ryker Woolstenhulme, Kassidy Harrison, Ryan Conder, Megan Norton, Jacob Lindler, Wyatt Mazza, Whitney Shannon and Trinity Maybin

Each of these students have shown the mindset, “passion first” by pursuing their authentic talents and deepest interests. They all work hard to focus on their strengths, explore their interests, take a stand, and be their authentic selves.