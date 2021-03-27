NEWBERRY — Newberry native and 2016 Newberry College graduate Laura Beth Shealy has returned to her alma mater to serve as assistant director for alumni engagement and communication.

Shealy comes to the role from the world of nonprofit and philanthropy.

“In previous positions, my job was to help people help their community,” Shealy said. “And now, that’s what I want to do for Newberry College, engaging fellow alumni, reminding them what makes Newberry College so great, and pouring back into the college.”

Shealy is a third-generation Newberry College graduate and the eighth graduate in her family. She graduated in three-and-a-half years with a degree in history, and was a member of the cheerleading team and of Kappa Delta sorority.

Her role in the Office of Institutional Advancement will include alumni engagement through the alumni association, Homecoming and other events, and all forms of alumni communication.

“We are thrilled to welcome Laura Beth back to Newberry College,” said Whitney Metz, assistant vice president for institutional advancement. “She exemplifies what it means to be ‘Newberry born and Newberry bred,’ and her wealth of experience and energy will be vital to this role.”