NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Whitmire Wolverines will be hosting their annual golf tournament on Saturday, March 27 at the Country Club of Newberry (414 Country Club Road, Newberry).

The tournament will begin with registration at 9 a.m. and tee time at 10 a.m. All proceeds donated to the Whitmire Wolverines Golf Tournament will support athletics at Whitmire Community School. For more information email twilbanks713@yahoo.com.

The hole in one prize for hole 17 will be a 2021 Encore from Stokes Trainor Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC.

