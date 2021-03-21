NEWBERRY – A street within the Newberry Recreation Complex will be named after the late former Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Zebbie Goudelock.

Mayor Foster Senn said last Tuesday that council had requested the city’s Planning Commission to name the street leading to the ball fields within the complex after the former councilman.

As you come into the circle of the recreation complex, Senn said the road, Zebbie Goudelock Way, would be the first road to the right.

Senn said council would hope to invite the Goudelock family for a small ceremony in the coming months, when the sign is placed at the complex.

Also under new business, council approved an ordinance to temporarily suspend the normal operating procedures and to provide for emergency procedures applicable to public meetings during the continuance of such emergencies.

Originally passed last year, this ordinance was once again extended, allowing the mayor, Newberry City Council and Newberry City Boards and Commissions to remotely participate in voting and operations procedures by telephone or other means of electronic communication, provided that they comply with the provisions of the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act.

Enacted due to the circumstances the city faces in combating the spread of COVID-19, the ordinance will expire in 61 days, unless extended. Motion was made by Councilperson David DuBose and seconded by Councilperson Lemont Glasgow.

Council adopted a resolution last week designating April as Fair Housing Month in the City of Newberry. Senn read the resolution for council and meeting viewers. Motion was made to approve by DuBose and seconded by Councilperson Jackie Holmes.

A request for outside water for property located at 2647 Wilson Road was approved by council with a motion from Glasgow, seconded by DuBose. The property owner has agreed to execute an annexation covenant indicating a willingness to annex if the property becomes contiguous to the city limits and council determines it is in the best interest of the city to annex the property.

The property is located adjacent to an existing water line and no bore is required. However, there will be a $1,400 outside water tap fee.

Glasgow asked if a homeowner buys a property with an annexation agreement, how would they know, to which City Clerk Jeff Wicker said the records were filed with the Newberry County Courthouse once approved by council.

City updates:

As an update to council, Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Scott Sawyer said tremendous progress had been made that the recreation complex’s concessions, bathroom and scorer’s tower would hopefully be finished with the next week.

“I reported previously that May is when we were told it was going to be finished, so this is much sooner than anticipated,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer said he got in touch with contractors about pouring the rest of the concrete that connects the sidewalks with the building. Most of the concessions equipment has been received, he said they would move that in as soon as everything was ready.

The bleachers for the fields, Sawyer said, would be in soon and installation would begin as soon as they were able to do so.

“The scoreboards and pitchers’ mounds are ordered,” he said. “We’ll be prepared to play as soon as we get the sidewalks in and grass is established.”

As an update on Wise Street Park, Sawyer said that they were about three quarters of the way through digging where the trail would be and that he anticipated that would be completed soon. After rock is poured, it will be compacted down, and asphalt will be poured to complete the trail.

Also under announcements, Senn said due to the pandemic, they had not recognized city employees that met employment milestones as well as retirees and he hoped to do that during their April City Council meeting.

To maintain social distancing, council will start their regular meeting on April 13, outside at 4 p.m., in Memorial Park for recognitions, following a recess until the normal meeting at 7 p.m., to be held online.

After reopening the meeting following executive session, Councilperson Carlton Kinard made a motion to appoint Janet Long to the Newberry Housing Authority Board. Councilperson Edwin Wicker seconded the motion.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.