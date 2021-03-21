Clemson Ext. Office open to the public

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Clemson Extension Office, located at 1860 Wilson Road beside Piedmont Technical College, is open to the public with modified office hours.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Staff may hold additional office hours. If visiting outside of posted hours, either knock or call for assistance: 803-276-1091. Soil sample bags and forms will remain outside the front door for those who wish not to come in. Instructions are posted on the window.

Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.