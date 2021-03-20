Students give back to community

Students from Newberry College gave out clothes and shoes to members of the community. Courtesy photo The clothes were donated by by students at Newberry College and were then given to families at Grant Homes. Courtesy photo Amir Cromer helps a youth from Grant Homes get some clothes on Saturday. Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY — Over the weekend, the brothers of the Xi Pi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., at Newberry College, went to Grant Homes to give out clothes to members of the community.

“Grant Homes is special to me, considering I lived most of my life there. My grandma had the same house there fro over 20 years,” said Amir Cromer, member for Kappa Alpha Psi and Newberry County resident.

Cromer said the clothes were donated by students at Newberry College and they were also joined by members of Tau Kappa Epsilon.

“Plenty of families received nice clothes and shoes. We are thankful for this opportunity to give back to the Newberry community,” he said.

