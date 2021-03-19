NEWBERRY — The West End Neighborhood Watch Committee is looking for volunteers to help during the Great American Cleanup on March 20.

Those interested in volunteering for the cleanup can call 803-944-2582 to volunteer or arrive a the West End Park (Willowbrook Park, 704 Crosson Street, Newberry) at 9 a.m. this Saturday. The committee requests that volunteers practice social distancing.

Supplies needed during the cleanup will be furnished by S.C. Palmetto Pride, the committee requests that you bring your own face mask.

The Great American Cleanup is the nation’s largest community improvement program, which takes place annually in an estimated 15,000 community events nationwide, according to Keep America Beautiful’s website.

