COVID-19 Candlelight Vigil set for March 14

NEWBERRY — Members of the community are invited to participate in a COVID-19 candlelight vigil on Sunday, March 14 at 7 p.m.

The vigil — planned by Jackie Holmes, Barbara Chapman and Carlton Kinard — will be held in Memorial Park (1000 Boyce Street, Newberry) and will be held to remember those who have passed away due to COVID-19. Candles will be provided and anyone planning to attend is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

If you have any questions about this community led event, call 803-321-8710.