NEWBERRY — At the end of their Feb. 23 meeting, Bob McLean, Clinton Newberry Natural Gas Authority Board chairman, asked General Manager James Capps to review policies and procedures related to the board and present back to the board at a future meeting.

This request came out following “Uncovered” by The Post and Courier, which detailed various spending from CNNGA over the last few years.

