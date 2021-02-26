March Main Street Shop & Dine Night

NEWBERRY — Pedestrians are invited to stroll, shop, and dine along downtown Newberry’s Main Street from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., on March 5.

Blocking the road from vehicular traffic allows businesses to take advantage of the extended outdoor space in the downtown district. This also helps alleviate customer concerns surrounding crowded indoor areas during the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitors are requested and expected to mask up so all can comfortably and safely enjoy a nice evening strolling through downtown Newberry’s Main Street.

Visitors are also encouraged to contact any restaurant or business they wish to visit prior to their arrival, to make reservations for outdoor dining and share with retailers their excitement for sidewalk shopping.

As Main Street will be open to pedestrians only, it is possible for restaurants to offer outdoor dining in the street, and retailers sidewalk shopping. Vehicular traffic will be blocked along Main Street from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. To ensure pedestrian safety, all cars parked along Main Street must be removed by 3 p.m.

The City of Newberry plans to continue the downtown promotion through the remainder of the 2021 calendar year, on the first Friday of each month.

For more information call 803-321-1015. Follow the City of Newberry on social media @CityofNewberry/@CityofNewberrySC (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn).