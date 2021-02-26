NCMH working to resolve technical issues

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Memorial Hospital began experiencing a technology failure last week, the following is a statement from Bruce Baldwin, CEO, in regards to the failure.

“Newberry County Memorial Hospital experienced technical issues with certain servers as a result of a ransomware event. Our primary concern remains providing excellent patient care. We have manual procedures in place and our patients continue to receive the care they need.

“Upon discovery, we began working to resolve the issue and engaged a third-party forensics response team to assist with our response and investigation. We also alerted law enforcement and will cooperate with their investigation. Due to our strong security measures and robust back-up systems, our team is restoring entirely from backup. We are working to restore operations as quickly as possible, limiting any potential impact to our patients. To date, our investigation has found no indication of unauthorized access to patient data or exfiltration of patient data. Protecting our patients and the security of our system is a top priority, and we have and will continue to implement further enhancements in our security and response measures.”