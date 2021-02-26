NEWBERRY — Love was in the air last week in the City of Newberry, or more specifically spelled out in a scavenger hunt by the City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.

Last Wednesday, the City of Newberry hid four cards spelling out love in Downtown Newberry, residents were encouraged to find the cards and return them for a $25 gift card. The scavenger hunt was part of their weekly “Walkin’ Wednesday” series, which is posted to social media.

Clues were posted during the “Walkin’ Wednesday” on Feb. 17 and each letter was posted in a place that corresponded accordingly.

L — Laila’s Place.

O — Opera House.

V — Visitor Center.

E — Edward Jones Office.

“This is our fourth themed contest for Walkin’ Wednesdays, our weekly Instagram and Facebook photo stories series. What better time to share a little love with our citizens than on Random Acts of Kindness Day. We hope our valentine hearts and gift cards to Laila’s Place warm the hearts of our winners and those they share their treats with,” said Mary Alex Kopp, tourism and events manager.

“Walkin’ Wednesday” is the weekly Instagram and Facebook photo stories series offered by the City of Newberry’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Division. The series started in May of 2020 as a way to help folks feel more connected to their town during pandemic lockdown, said Kopp. It has continued each week since then and featured many of Newberry’s parks, historic neighborhoods, and unlikely attractions laced with facts about local history, advocacy and education, and other just for fun style quips.

