SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (SCICU) has distributed $60,000 in CIC/UPS Scholarships to assist 20 students at private colleges and universities in South Carolina.

The scholarships were made possible by a grant from the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) in Washington, D.C., through the CIC/UPS Educational Endowment.

“The UPS Foundation has been a long-time and generous supporter of independent college higher education, not only in South Carolina, but nationwide,” said Jeff Perez, president and CEO of SCICU. “We are very appreciative of their support and recognize that the lives of many worthy students have been changed for the better.”

Nationally, CIC provided more than $1.5 million in student scholarships through state-based associations to make private colleges and universities more affordable and accessible to underserved students.

Colleges in South Carolina that received CIC/UPS Scholarships this year from SCICU include Allen University, Anderson University, Benedict College, Charleston Southern University, Claflin University, Coker University, Columbia College, Columbia International University, Converse College, Erskine College, Furman University, Limestone University, Morris College, Newberry College, North Greenville University, Presbyterian College, Southern Wesleyan University, Spartanburg Methodist College, Voorhees College and Wofford College.

“Independent colleges and universities in this country are remarkably effective at educating and graduating low-income and first-generation students in less time, with less student debt,” said Richard Ekman, president of CIC. “Helping these students afford a private college education is a truly critical need in our society, and it is rewarding to be a partner with the UPS Foundation and the SCICU as we help to support deserving students.”

The CIC/UPS Scholarships Program has made a private college education possible for more than 21,000 low-income, first generation, and minority students and has had a transformative impact on individuals, families, and communities across the country.

“The UPS Foundation is honored to work with CIC to provide scholarships for students at independent colleges and universities,” said Eduardo Martinez, president of the UPS Foundation and chief diversity and inclusion officer at UPS. “Our goal is to fund powerful programs that make a lasting difference to the global community.”