NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Memorial Hospital is currently experiencing a technology failure, the following was provided from Brenda Williams with the hospital:

“Newberry Hospital is experiencing a technology failure. Many of our systems are down. We continue to provide quality care and patient safety is always a priority. Please be patient as our team works hard to restore us to normal. We will be reaching out with updates as they are available. Thank you for your understanding.”

More information will be provided as it becomes available.