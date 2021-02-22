Rivers takes charge as president of PTC

Being from Newberry County, Rivers said she is a product of Newberry County and has family in Whitmire. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Hope Epps Rivers Ph.D., stepped into her new position as president of Piedmont Technical College (PTC) this year, Rivers, a Whitmire native, is the third president of the institution.

Rivers is the product of the Newberry County School District, even commenting that she knew Superintendent Jim Suber as Coach Suber when she was in school.

Rivers holds a Doctor of Philosophy in educational administration and certificate in higher education leadership from the University of South Carolina. She earned her Master’s of Education and Bachelor of Arts in English also from the University of South Carolina.

“I find this opportunity to be amazing, I love the fact that I have the opportunity to give back to community that was so instrumental in my growth and success. I was educated in Newberry County Schools, I went to Whitmire High School, and just find it completely fulfilling to know that I’m back in my community, my hometown,” Rivers said.

Prior to taking over as president at PTC, Rivers was the executive vice president of the S.C. Technical College System, where she said she worked in the system office.

“Which is the coordinating body for all 16 other colleges. In that role, I was responsible for academic affairs, student affairs, institutional research, we did some grants and accountability,” Rivers said. “My job was to bring together all 16 of the collages, particularly folks in those particular areas, to talk about ways in which we could work together, as a system, to improve the lives of students across the state.”

Rivers added that they would take a single initiative and band together to try and figure out how they could be impactful across the state.

“Then, that particular vice president would take that initiative and really mold it to what worked best for that community,” she said.

As president of PTC, Rivers said one of the main differences is her primary focus, which is what is happening in the Piedmont service area. She said she is looking at the seven counties Piedmont serves — Newberry, Laurens, Greenwood, Abbeville, Edgefield, McCormick and Saluda.

“My focus, day in and day out, is to try and be impactful for those areas. Recognizing I have sister colleges that are doing the same thing across the state, my responsibility is to the seven counties that I serve,” she said.

As previously stated, Rivers is a product of Newberry County, Whitmire specifically and she has family still living in Whitmire.

“Coming from Whitmire, it is a really small town, we have one traffic light and a caution light. Coming from a small town where everyone really knows each other, it has been wonderful how my community has embraced me and the sense of pride that I know they have for me,” Rivers said. “Everyone wants me to be successful and that is a wonderful felling, to know you have a whole team of people right there, wishing you all the best.”

Coming from a small town, Rivers said one of the things she loves to say is that it doesn’t matter where you start, that is not the full picture.

“Make sure you persevere until the end, the race is going to be the same length, it is those people that persevere to the end that find success. Coming from a small town, often times you look at big cities, you look at New York, Chicago, and all of those places you want to be,” Rivers said. “What I want people to know, specifically young people, is finding a good fit — finding the place you fit in best, where your passion will kind of be released. I think that is important for them to know.

“If your desire is to go to a large city, do that, that may be where you need to be. However, if in your gut you know that your small town is home and that is where you love, stay there and just continue to work in that area and improve your community. That is one of the things I like about this job, I get an opportunity to be impactful to the community I grew up in and I get to inspire young people. Show (them) that you don’t have to be from the big city with the large lights and all of that in order to be successful.”

In that regard, Rivers said she encourages everyone to recruit, and that recruitment is everyone’s job. She said that they (PTC staff) should be talking to all potential students, whether it is in the grocery store, at church or in the doctor’s office.

“We should be mentioning what Piedmont has to offer, there are so many scholarship opportunities where going to school at PTC will be reasonably priced, if anything — may end up not owing anything in terms of tuition,” she said.

During her time as president, Rivers said she has been pleased to discover the culture of kindness, and genuine desire to help people. She said when she says that, she is talking about the cleaning staff all the way up to the vice presidents.

“They’re all phenomenal, they are so willing to help and assist to make sure you get to where you need to be,” she said.

Rivers told the story of a PTC receptionist helping her, she was new to the campus and she said sometimes she can get twisted around. She said their receptionist poked her head out the window one day and sad, “Dr. Rivers are you lost?”

“She could see that I was going kind of in circles and I’m so appreciative of those little things because yes, I was kind of lost and (she was) directing me the right way,” Rivers said.

Rivers added that she sees the same thing happening with their students and that it is a great culture to be part of.

“Students come to us and they feel at home. We don’t expect them to know everything, we will teach them, you can come in as a blank slate and we will help you to understand this kind of landscape and that we call higher education,” she said.

Rivers has taken on the job as president during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rivers said that, “yes, it has been challenging, trying to make sure PTC does everything possible to reduce the spread of the virus.”

“We have some classes that normally would have been face-to-face that are hybrid, made sure classrooms where we do bring students face-to-face, especially our hands-on type program, those classes are socially distanced,” Rivers said.

Rivers added that something she is making sure they are doing is speaking to the hearts of folks.

“We understand this is challenging, we understand that everyone is likely at that point where they have COVID fatigue and with that in mind, we want you to know we do to and we will work together,” she said. “We will try and come up with a plan that works for you together.”

Rivers added, in terms of faculty and staff, that she wants them to know they are appreciated too.

“These are unprecedented times, and it is important for them to know, I see you and I see the extra mile you are going to make sure our college is successful,” she said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.