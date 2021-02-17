PROSPERITY — A Chapin resident was identified by Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece as the fatality in a single vehicle wreck that took place on the night of Feb. 12.

Daryl Messer, 51, was identified as the deceased by Kneece over the weekend.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck took place at approximately 11 p.m. on Friday. Messer was travelling on Seibert Road, near Leisure Point Road, in a Chevrolet Silverado. This was eight miles south of Prosperity.

Bolt said that Messer, who was not wearing a seat-belt, was travelling north on Seibert and was driving too fast for conditions, ran off the right side of the road, striking a ditch, overturned and was ejected. Bolt said Messer was pronounced at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.