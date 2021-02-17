COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held Feb. 20

NEWBERRY — Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, February 20, in Newberry.

The vaccination clinic will be held at Pediatrics of Newberry, 2525 Kinard Street, Newberry. Appointments are required and will start at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20. There are a limited number of appointments available. Call 803-722-1822 to schedule an appointment.

The criteria for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from this Cooperative Health vaccine clinic are as follows: You must be a resident of Newberry County and you must be 65 or older or a frontline worker (first responder, EMT, police, etc.).

“Vaccinating against COVID-19 is the most important action we can take to protect ourselves, our families, and out community. Cooperative Health encourages you to receive the vaccine once you’re eligible,” said Peatra Cruz, chief organizational development and communication officer for Cooperative Health.