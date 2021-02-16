Council approves budget changes for industrial development

NEWBERRY COUNTY —Newberry County Council approved third, and final, reading of an ordinance to provide revised revenue and expenditure appropriations relating to operating and capital purposes for FY 2020-21 on Feb. 3.

Per the annotated agenda provided by County Administrator Wayne Adams, this ordinance makes the following provisions concerning the acquisition and testing of property for industrial development purposes: 1) the purchase of 200-plus acres adjacent to the Mid-Carolina Golf Club, property across S.C. 773 from the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park; 2) extension of the existing Mid-Carolina Commerce Park across a creek tributary, opening up 130 additional acres; 3) the optioning and testing of additional property (up to 300 acres) along S.C. 773; and 4) the optioning and testing of 192.45 acres located on the S.C. 34 bypass in Newberry.

“All told, the acquisitions (including options) and testing associated with this amendment will cost approximately $12 million ($11,979,500), though this includes the satisfaction of $2,105,000 in remaining debt on the original Mid-Carolina Commerce Park land purchase. Funding will come from the following sources: special source revenue bonds, $5,500,000; 2010 Capital Project Sales Tax, $2,000,000; fund balance, $1,459,500; Newberry Electric Cooperative and S.C. Power Team, $1,840,000; utility provider tax credits, $80,000; S.C. Department of Commerce (“Locate SC”), $600,000; S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority, $500,000.

“In conjunction with the potential for 800-plus acres to be acquired or newly accessed, as described above, the amendment offers the potential for Newberry County to develop 6.7 million square feet of new industrial space under roof. For context purposes, the average investment per square foot in the first phase of the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park has been $255 (building and equipment combined). Assuming full absorption of the property and continued average building and equipment expenditures, this budget amendment lays out the potential for $1.7 billion of new manufacturing investment.

“At the same time, carrying costs for taxpayers will not increase. The debt structure of the special source revenue bonds keeps annual amortization at about $450,000, the same level it has been at since 2006. The new term of the debt will be approximately 17.5 years. Likewise, the contribution from the county’s fund balance (about $1.5 million) will not affect cash flow. On June 30, 2020, the county’s unobligated fund balance was $15,350,000, compared to a monthly operating cost of $2.2 million. The math leaves the county with about 6.3 months of operating expenditures in reserve.

“The above calculation does not include a $300,000 grant for an existing industry expansion, which will also come from fund balance and is part of the overall amendment. (This is the only part of the amendment that does not concern the acquisition and testing of new industrial development property.) This expenditure leaves fund balance at 6.16 months of operating expenditures ($13,550,000). Newberry County needs about four months of operating expenditures to navigate its typical cash flow.”

The third reading was approved after Councilperson Mary Arrowood made a motion and Councilperson Nick Shealy gave a second. A public hearing was also held and no one spoke for or against.

In other business, council approved a second reading of an ordinance authorizing the issuance and sale of a special source revenue bond (Industrial Park Project) not exceeding $5,500,000.

“The application of the proceeds of said bonds to defray, for economic development purposes, the costs of certain infrastructure improvements and of acquiring certain property in Newberry County; to refund outstanding amounts of the county’s series 2006 special source revenue bonds; and other matters relating thereto.”

“As described above in the notes for agenda item three, this borrowing refinances about $2.1 million of existing indebtedness and finances about $3.4 million of new indebtedness – all related to the acquisition of industrial development property along the S.C. 773 corridor. The principal and interest costs on borrowing do not increase above the current annual amortization level of $450,000. The new term will be for about 17.5 years,” Adams said.

On February 2, 2021, the State Fiscal Affairs Authority (SFAA) voted to allow Newberry County to issue these special source revenue bonds.

The second reading was approved after Arrowood made a motion and Shealy gave a second.

In other business, council approved a first reading, by a 6-1 vote, for an ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of a first amendment to an existing fee in lieu of tax and incentive agreement between Newberry County and companies collectively known as Project Sam II.

This ordinance provides for the extension of the applicable investment period set forth in the fee agreement and certain additional special source revenue credits, both in connection with additional investment in certain manufacturing and related facilities in Newberry County.

According to Adams, this reading is by title only, the fee deal with the company includes a six percent assessment ratio with millage rate fixed for 30 years (unincorporated levy purposes).

“The ordinance will include a special source revenue credit of 100% in years one and two, with a credit of 50% applying for every year thereafter. The company’s commitment to additional investment is $23.5 million. In the first phase of the project, the company committed to $11.5 million of investment, but has reportedly exceeded $19 million already. Their initial commitment was to hire 54 workers. Current employment levels exceed 100, a number that will more than double with the expansion,” he said.

Councilperson Les Hipp asked Adams if the assessment ratio was going to be equivalent to three percent, rather than six percent, for every year after the first two years.

Adams said that the tax liability computed with the value of the assessment ratio and millage will be cut in half for every year thereafter.

Adams further explained that there is no three percent assessment ratio, though a 50% SSRC on a six percent assessment ratio may functionally be the same thing.

First reading was approved after Councilperson Travis Reeder made a motion and Arrowood seconded, Hipp voted against the motion.

During this discussion, Adams said that Councilperson Todd Johnson requested administration no longer offer legislation or ordinances by title only.

According to Adams, title only is when the only part of the ordinance you have is the title, but you go ahead and have first reading.

“You might discuss the ordinance generally under these circumstances, but the particulars are not committed to writing until second reading,” he said.

Adams said they will honor Johnson’s request.

Other business:

• Council approved third reading, and held a public hearing, for an ordinance that rezones 2.5 acres on Mt. Pilgrim Church Road, Prosperity, from Industrial (IND) to R2-Rural.

