Six-month investigation yields arrest

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Newberry man after a six-month investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Cedric Lopez Wadsworth, 36, was taken into custody Tuesday after the execution of a search warrant at his residence on Highway 121, toward Whitmire.

Sheriff Lee Foster said during this investigation agents purchased illegal drugs from Wadsworth at the residence and used that information to obtain a search warrant.

Once inside the residence, Wadsworth was taken into custody without incident and upon a search of the property, investigators located marijuana, cocaine, money, scales, and a stolen handgun.

Wadsworth faces charges of distribution of a controlled substance (first offense), two counts of distribution of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, simple possession of marijuana (second offense), possession of a stolen pistol, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence.

At press time, Wadsworth is being detained at the Newberry County Detention Center pending his appearance before a Newberry County Magistrate for bonding.

“We are in the communities working to battle the distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms to make our community a safer place,” said Foster. “We ask the community for their support in calling and sharing information with law enforcement to help identify violent offenders and drug dealers to protect our families and children.”

Foster encouraged anyone with any information about any criminal activities to contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222 or contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC or you can use the Crime Stoppers app. You may submit the information anonymously.