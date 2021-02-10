Mower Street shooting being investigated

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Police Department is currently investigating a shooting, with no injuries, that took place over the weekend on Mower Street.

According to Chief Roy McClurkin, officers went out to Mower Street at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Saturday in response to a “large college party.”

“Officers went and cleared everybody out but a few individuals and cleared the scene,” he said.

About two hours later, officers received another call about shots being fired at the same location. McClurkin said officers responded and talked to the renter and other individuals on the scene.

According to McClurkin, witnesses stated that two vehicles returned — a white Suburban and a white Volkswagen Passat.

“They were told the party was over and as they drove away (they) fired numerous rounds into the air,” McClurkin said.

There were no injuries and no property was damaged, according to McClurkin. This incident is under investigation by the City of Newberry Police Department.

If you have any information about this case, you can call the City of Newberry Police Department at 803-321-1010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (274-6372). All tips will remain anonymous.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.