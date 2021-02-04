WHITMIRE — A Whitmire man has been arrested after posting obscene material on social media, according to a press release from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).

The NCSO arrested Gregory Lee Lyles, 40, on charges of dissemination of obscene material, unlawful possession of a weapon by person convicted of domestic violence and failure to register as sex offender.

Lyles, who is currently on probation, will also be charged with violating conditions of his probation.

On Jan. 25, investigators located Lyles at his residence and took him into custody without incident. A search warrant was executed on Lyles residence, locating a handgun and taser. Lyles, who has prior convictions of domestic violence, is prohibited from possession or acquiring a firearm or ammunition.

In regards to the investigation, a representative from the NCSO stated that they received complaints about Lyles, “making comments on social media and in person to females making them feel uncomfortable and fearing what his intentions might be.”

This led investigators to research his social media, which revealed explicit images of Lyles on social media, according to the NCSO representative.

According to the NCSO, Lyles must register as a sex offender for a previous charge of disseminating obscene material and during his registration he has to reveal all internet access accounts, which he failed to comply with.

Lyles went before a magistrate for a bond hearing last week and was denied bond.