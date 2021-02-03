Main Street Shop & Dine Night is Feb. 5

Newberry — Pedestrians are invited to visit downtown to stroll, shop, and dine along downtown Newberry’s Main Street from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., on February 5. Although rain and even snow have been a surprise feature of the first two Main Street Shop & Dine Nights, the City of Newberry plans to continue the downtown promotion through the remainder of the 2021 calendar year.

The purpose of the event is to offer extended outdoor space in the downtown district to alleviate customer concerns surrounding crowded indoor areas during the coronavirus pandemic. Visitors are requested and expected to mask up so all can comfortably and safely enjoy a nice evening strolling through downtown Newberry’s Main Street.

Main Street will be open to pedestrians only, making it possible for restaurants to offer outdoor dining in the street, and retailers sidewalk shopping. Vehicular traffic will be blocked along Main Street from 3-9 p.m. To ensure pedestrian safety, all cars parked along Main Street must be removed by 3 p.m.

For more information call 803-321-1015. Follow the City of Newberry on social media @CityofNewberry/@CityofNewberrySC (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn).