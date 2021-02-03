Newberry FD responds to house fire

NEWBERRY — On Jan. 27, crews with the City of Newberry Fire Department responded to 2314 Benedict Street, Newberry, for a reported structure fire, following a report by a neighbor.

Upon arrival, fire was showing from the rear of the single family structure. Crews were able to contain fire within a few minutes. There was smoke and heat damage throughout house with most of the fire contained to the rear bedroom and attic.

No one was living at the residence as renovations were actively going on, according to the City of Newberry Fire Department.

This fire is under investigation by the City of Newberry Fire Department.