Vaccine clinic to be held in Little Mountain

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Newberry County residents who are over 70 or are front line workers (first responder, EMT, police, etc.) will have another location to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Newberry County starting this week.

By appointment only, Little Mountain Pediatric and Family Practice (99 North Mill Street, Little Mountain) will be holding clinics February 3, 5, 10 and 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. This clinic is for Newberry County residents only.

Appointments must be made by calling 803-945-1005.

This is not a SCDHEC clinic, so registration is only through the above phone number, not the VANS system that has been used for other events.

Contact information and a map to the site can be found at https://www.ecchc.org/contact-locations/little-mountain-pediatrics-family-practice/.

Reach Andy Husk at 803-768-3117