Man charged after crashing into Prosperity ball field

Todman Courtesy of the Prosperity Police Department The Prosperity Police Report states the suspect’s vehicle stopped at the press box. Courtesy of the Prosperity Police Department

PROSPERITY — A Monetta man has been arrested after crashing into the Prosperity Dixie Youth Baseball Field, according to the Prosperity Police Department.

Omarious Jawan Todman, 22, of Old Lane, Monetta, has been charged with simple possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, property damage, resisting arrest, failure to stop for blue light, driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident, open container and reckless driving.

According to the incident report from the Prosperity Police Department, Todman was observed traveling a high rate of speed on McNeary Street on Jan. 19. The report states that Todman was traveling over 60 mph in a residential neighborhood. The officer with the Prosperity Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop at the intersection of N. Main Street and Brown Street. The report stated that Todman did slow down and then accelerated at a high rate of speed with the intent to elude the officer.

The vehicle was coming to the intersection of N. Main Street and U.S. 76 when the vehicle turned left sharply onto Shiloh Road. It was at this time, according to the report, that the vehicle lost control and collided with the bleachers behind the baseball diamond and came to rest beside the Dixie Little League press box.

The report stated that there was considerable damage to the baseball fencing, bleachers and the brick building.

The driver then left his vehicle and he was pursued by the officer on foot — Todman was not apprehended at this time. At the scene, officers located Todman’s cell phone, a digital drug scale, marijuana and an open container of beer, according to the report.

The next morning (Jan. 20), the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office received several calls that Todman was in the vicinity of Colony Church Road and Fire Tower Road. Officers went to the location and took him into custody and transported him to the Newberry County Detention Center.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.