Appointments are required for those who qualify under Phase 1a

NEWBERRY — SCDHEC will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, February 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Newberry High School located at 3113 Main St. in Newberry.

Vaccines will be given, by appointment only, to those who are over 70 years old or qualify in Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Flow in S.C.

The groups who qualify for the shot in 1a are listed on https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine.

Appointments may be made through https://scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or by calling 855-472-3432 (the phone line is open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.).

