Newberry College’s annual piano competition to be held virtually

NEWBERRY — Newberry College’s fourth annual piano competition for middle and high school students will still go on this year, though in a slightly different arrangement.

The W. Darr Wise Piano Competition will be held virtually, with competitors’ performances entered via YouTube. All submission materials, including video links, forms, sheet music and the $25 entry fee, are due Feb. 13.

Participants will compete in either the junior division, for those in grades six through eight, or the senior division, for grades nine through 12. Entrants must be residents of South Carolina, North Carolina or Georgia.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third in each division. The first prize winner for the junior division will receive a cash prize of $150. The senior division champion will receive $250, as well as $5,000 in Newberry College scholarships. All winners will be notified via email by March 1.

The traditional winners’ recital, at which each prize winner performs one selection, will be set for a later date.

The competition is named in honor of Professor Emeritus of Music W. Darr Wise, now in his early 90s, who served as a member of the Newberry College faculty for 42 years. The event is hosted by the Department of Music, and organized by Dr. Sarah Masterson, associate professor of music.

Visit newberry.edu/w-darr-wise-piano-competition for full competition details, contact information and more.