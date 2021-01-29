NEWBERRY COUNTY —At this time, South Carolina residents are eligible to sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they are under Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Flow in South Carolina.

According to scdhec.gov, those in Phase 1a are as follows:

• 70+ year olds, regardless of health status or preexisting conditions.

• Anesthesiology assistants, registered cardiovascular invasive specialists and operating room staff.

• Athletic trainers.

• American Sign Language (ASL) and other interpreters in healthcare facilities.

• Autopsy room staff, coroners, embalmers and funeral home staff at risk of exposure to bodily fluids.

• Chiropractors.

• Dentist and dental hygienists and technicians.

• Dietary and food services staff in healthcare facilities.

• Environmental services staff in healthcare facilities.

• Harbor pilots.

• Home health and hospice workers.

• Hospital transport personnel.

• Hospital inpatients 65 and older.

• Laboratory personnel and phlebotomists.

• Licensed dietitians.

• Long-Term Care Facility (LTCF) residents and staff.

• Medical assistants.

• Medical first responders (paid and volunteer): EMS; fire department and law enforcement personnel who provide emergency medical care.

• Nurses, nurse practitioners, and nurse’s aides/assistants.

• Opticians and optometrists and assistants/technicians.

• Parents who are home caregivers of a child who is medically fragile or complex or severely disabled (requires a medical provider’s signed attestation to confirm parent meets criteria).

• Persons providing medical care in correctional facilities and correctional officers.

• Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.

• Physical and occupational therapists and assistants.

• Physicians, including medical house staff (i.e., interns, residents, fellows) and physician assistants.

• Podiatrists.

• Public health healthcare workers who are frequently interacting with persons with potential COVID-19 infection.

• Radiology technicians.

• Respiratory care practitioners, such as respiratory therapists.

• Speech language pathologists and assistants and audiologists.

• State/local government employees and their contractors who are mission-critical for maintaining operations of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in S.C.

• Students and interns of the above categories.

“Individuals making appointments may need to present credentials to verify they qualify to receive vaccination under Phase 1a. This includes providing some proof (e.g., badge, card, license, personalized letter from employer, picture of license) of Phase 1a qualification when presenting for the vaccination,” according to the SCDHEC website.

According to SCDHEC’s website, there are currently two locations in Newberry County that are accepting appointments for Phase 1a:

• Doctors Care Newberry (1410 Wilson Road, Newberry).

For more information visit: doctorscare.com.

• Lovelace Family Medicine PA (600 N. Wheeler Avenue, Prosperity).

For more information visit: lovelacefamilymedicine.com.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.