NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Coroner, Laura Kneece, has identified the decedents in a fatal wreck that took place on Saturday, Jan. 23 on Boyd Crossing Road.

Kneece identified Shareka Chonto Wise, 21, of Prosperity, and Ryheim Quanteze Counts, 29, of Newberry, as the decedents in the wreck. Kneece identified Wise as the driver of the vehicle and Counts as the passenger.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck took place at approximately 1:10 a.m. on Boyd Crossing Road, near the Glenn Street Extension (about two miles from Newberry).

Per the SCHP, Wise and Counts were travelling in a 2013 Nissan Altima sedan on Boyd Crossing Road when they travelled off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The SCHP said both victims sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced at the scene.

Both Kneece and the SCHP said there was no evidence Wise and Counts were wearing seat-belts.

“Ninety-nine percent of Newberry County’s motor vehicle collision deaths have been because a seat-belt was not being worn. Wearing a seat-belt is still the number one way to save a life when involved in a motor vehicle collision. People complain about them being too restrictive, but that is what it is designed to do. Seat-belts are made to keep you in place during a collision in order for you to walk away from it.” said Kneece.

This incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

