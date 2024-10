LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Little Mountain Town Council recently swore in two newly elected council members and the reelected Mayor Jana Jayroe.

Laura McLeod and David Bowers were elected during the November general election following the retirement of Charles Shealy and Melvin Bowers (no relation to David Bowers).

McLeod, David Bowers and Jayroe, who was reelected in November, were sworn in on Jan. 12.

