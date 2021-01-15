SDNC delays four day return for high school students

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The School District of Newberry County, out of an abundance of caution, will delay the return to four days of face-to-face instruction for high school students to Monday, February 1, 2021, per the district. This change only affects our students in grades 9-12.

The district will remain on a hybrid (two days of face-to-face instruction) schedule for high school students until February 1, 2021. Pk-Grade 8 students are not affected by this change and will remain on their present four day face-to-face instruction schedule.

High school students who are changing their instructional setting (moving from virtual to face-to-face or hybrid to virtual) will make this instructional setting change on January 22, 2021, as originally scheduled. However, the students who are moving from virtual to face-to-face will do so on a hybrid schedule. Students will be contacted by their high school to inform them of their group assignment (Group 1 Monday/ Thursday or Group 2 Tuesday/Friday).