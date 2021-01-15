Honoring MLK with a movie night

NEWBERRY — For years there has been some sort of Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration here in Newberry and this will continue in 2021, albeit this year’s celebration will look different.

Newberry County Councilperson Travis Reeder said he has been holding an event in Newberry since 2001; however, due to COVID-19 Reeder said they did not want to do anything that would create a crowd.

“We want to protect our residents as much as possible, so there will not be a traditional program, parade or luncheon,” Reeder said.

Reeder, who is the president of the Newberry MLK Foundation, said they will instead have a movie night featuring the 2014 film “Selma.”

The movie night will be held on Sunday, Jan. 17 with parking beginning at 5 p.m. and the movie beginning at 6 p.m. The movie will be held at the municipal parking lot at 901 Friend Street in Newberry.

“I’m encouraging everyone to come out, it is going to be a great movie. This movie is about the march of Martin Luther King Jr. through Selma, Alabama. I encourage people to come out because a lot of people don’t know the history of what happened during that time. For example, John Lewis was almost beaten to death going across that bridge,” Reeder said. “This is especially good for young people who do not get to learn this type of thing in school. (The) only opportunity they get to learn this type of history is talking to their parents or grandparents.”

This event is being held thanks to the Pi Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Newberry MLK Foundation, Newberry County Chapter of the NAACP, and the City of Newberry.

According to City of Newberry Councilperson Carlton Kinard, Newberry County NAACP president, they will be able to host 25 vehicles in the Municipal Parking Lot. For those unfamiliar with this parking lot, Kinard said they will have signs on Main Street and Nance Street showing the way to the entrance.

“We highly encourage everyone to stay in your car, if you do need to get out of your car we ask that you please put on your mask,” Kinard said.

Kinard said they are excited that they are able to offer an observance to Martin Luther King during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We understand things may look a little different this year; however, we encourage families to attend the drive-in movie and enjoy family time and enjoy the movie in observance to Martin Luther King Jr.,” he said.

Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.