Coroner identifies wreck fatality

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified 20-year-old Alijah Brown, of Greenwood, as the decedent in a collision that took place on Jan. 7 on U.S. 76.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Wilson Road (U.S. 76) and Sunset Avenue in Newberry County at approximately 12:18 a.m., according to a release from Kneece.

According to Trooper Joe Hovis, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Brown was travelling in a 2009 Cadillac driving east, Hovis said Brown ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. Hovis said Brown as not wearing a seat-belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

This incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.