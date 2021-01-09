Newberry County Council passes emergency ordinance

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council recently passed an emergency ordinance during a special called meeting on Dec. 30 to temporarily suspend the normal operating procedures applicable to county council meetings.

The ordinance states that, as of December 21, 2020, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) reported a total of 255,210 confirmed cases in South Carolina with 4,587 confirmed deaths, and Newberry County is currently classified as a “High Incidence Level County” and council has determined that conducting meetings in the ordinary course and usual manner would create a public hazard by involving a gathering in which minimum social distancing would not be reliably complied with.

Thanks to new technology, including a new camera to stream the meetings online and bigger TVs, this ordinance will allow council members to participate electronically — they can either participate by phone or by Zoom. This ordinance still allows for members of the public to participate in the meeting. Per the ordinance, members of the public may participate by electronic means or submit written public comments — which will be distributed to the members of council.

The ordinance puts the following into place:

“Section 1. Remote meetings during the COVID-19 crisis

“The provision of this Section shall apply to council for a period beginning on the date of enactment of this ordinance and continuing until the 61st day following such enactment (Emergency Term), members of council shall be entitled to conduct all regular and special meetings by telephone or other electronic means, provided that:

“a. Those members of the governing body attending by electronic means shall be able to hear any and all comments made by the public, staff, and other members of the governing body; and

“b. All public participants and attendees, staff and other members of the governing body shall be able to hear the comments, motions, and votes of all the members of the governing body attending such meeting by electronic means, as well as those of any officials or staff required to speak at such meeting; and

“c. Other than establishing electronic connections, there shall be no communications among the members of the governing body attending electronically, unless such communication is part of the meeting and can be heard by all public participants and attendees; and

“d. The comments, motions, and votes of the members of the governing body attending electronically shall be recorded in the minutes of the meeting, and the meeting itself shall be recorded in the same manner as would a physical meeting of the body.

“Collectively, these conditions are referred to as the ‘Participation Requirements.’

“Section 2. Meeting Protocols

“a. Immediately after calling the meeting to order, the presiding officer shall poll the members of the governing body to confirm attendance.

“b. Any vote of the governing body must be conducted by individual voice vote of the members of the governing body, who shall verbally indicate their vote on any matter by stating ‘yea’ or ‘nay.’ All individual votes shall be recorded by the clerk or presiding officer, as appropriate.

“c. All members of the governing body, officials, staff, and presenters should identify themselves and be recognized prior to speaking.

“d. Members of the governing body shall strictly comply with the ordinary procedural rules, standards of decorum and good practices applicable to physical meetings of the governing body, particularly as such rules and standards apply to being recognized by the presiding office, to preserve order and allow for the effectiveness of electronic meetings.

“e. With respect to any electronic meeting, any public comment periods provided for by local ordinance, resolution, policy, or bylaws are hereby suspended. Members of the public may participate by electronic means or submit written public comments which shall be distributed to the members of the governing body.

“Section 3. Physical presence not required to be counted as part of a quorum

“The provisions of this section shall apply to council. During the emergency term, and not withstanding any other provision of applicable state or local law, a member attending a meeting of council by electronic means in compliance with the participation requirements, whether physically present or not, shall be counted as present in determining the quorum for such meeting.

“Section 4. Suspension of contrary local provisions

“During the emergency term, any ordinance, resolution, policy, or bylaw of the governing body that conflicts with the provisions hereof shall be and is hereby suspended and superseded.

“Section 5. State of Emergency; FEMA Declaration

“Council hereby finds and determines, as a fact after due investigation, that the spread of COVID-19 presents an imminent threat to the public safety, health, and welfare within and around Newberry County. Council further finds and determines that the nature of the COVID-19 threat requires extraordinary and temporary measures to support social distancing. Furthermore, council recognizes that in accordance with Section 502 of the Stafford Act, eligible emergency protective measures taken to respond to the COVID-19 emergency at the direction or guidance of public health officials may be reimbursed under Category B of FEMA’s Public Assistance program, including necessary emergency protective measures for activities taken in response to the COVID-19 incident. Council hereby declares that a state of emergency exists within the county for purposes of applying for and receiving such reimbursement.

“Section 6. Expiration of ordinances; expiration of Emergency Term

“As provided by S.C. Code this ordinance shall expire automatically as of the 61st day following the date of enactment. However, Council may extend this Emergency Ordinance term by ordinance enacted in accordance with protocols contained in Sections 1, 2, and 3 hereof.”

The ordinance was approved by a 6-1 vote, after a motion was made by Councilperson Kirksey Koon and a second from Councilperson Harriett Rucker. Councilperson Scott Cain voted against the ordinance, voicing concern over the fact that a new council was taking over within a week.

Although this ordinance was approved by the outgoing council, County Administrator Wayne Adams said the new council can repeal it with one vote.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.