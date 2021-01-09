NEWBERRY COUNTY — During the Dec. 16 Newberry County Council Meeting, County Administrator Wayne Adams recognized the accomplishments of outgoing council members.

Council members Kirksey Koon, Steve Stockman, Scott Cain and Harriett Rucker rolled off of Newberry County Council at the end of 2020, following the elections.

“Four members of county council will be leaving us: Steve Stockman, Scott Cain, Kirksey Koon, and Dr. Harriett Rucker. Dr. Rucker has served for four years, Mr. Cain for eight; Mr. Stockman and Mr. Koon have served 12 years. Individually, each of them has added something to the quality of our county government. As a group, their results have been quite significant,” Adams said.

Adams gave examples in multiple areas, property taxes, industrial development penny sales tax history and Piedmont Tech campus and law enforcement and public safety.

In regards to property taxes, Adams told the outgoing council members that they leave council with the lowest combined county council tax levy that the county has seen in 15 years.

“Obviously, this does not include school or municipal taxes, just the levies that county council controls. Currently, the total of these levies is 25 mills lower than it was in 2008. This is not a mere coincidence. It is the result of many long meetings and votes in which you had to make hard choices,” he said.

When it comes to industrial development, Adams said each council member played a role in bringing Samsung’s first North American appliance plant to Newberry County in 2017.

“In fact, this plant is Samsung’s first non-semiconductor plant ever in North America. Today, this facility employs well over 1,000 people and represents half a billion dollars of investment. It is the largest economic development project in Newberry County’s history. And it is still growing. It was the economic development project of the year for the entire state of South Carolina in 2017,” he said.

Adams also highlighted that earlier in 2020 KRA opened its doors.

“This metal stamping company began with 54 employees and now has 110. By summer of 2021, its building in the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park will have tripled in size, and the number of employees will have risen to well over 200,” he said.

BMW, Adams said, had been building cars in South Carolina since 1994. However, it was not until the council members time of service – in 2017, specifically – that the first BMW supplier plant in Newberry County opened. MM Technics, a German metal stamping company, resides in the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park and employs more than 50 workers. BMW X-Series vehicles around the world now contain parts made in Prosperity.

“You have already taken action to ensure Newberry County’s economic development future by obtaining firm purchase options on 218 additional acres across from the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park on Highway 773. This property has already passed due diligence testing and has been deemed suitable for industrial development. Your success across the road in the original Mid-Carolina Commerce Park, together with the international reputation you have made for Newberry County as a manufacturing community, tells us that this location will be incredibly successful,” Adams said.

Adams then addressed the council members accomplishments when it comes to the Capital Project Sales Tax, specifically so in 2010.

“In 2010, Newberry County Council sponsored a penny sales tax project that made history – it was the first of its kind in South Carolina. You took an abandoned shopping center and turned it into a spectacular technical college campus. You had to change state law to do this. Among other things, that campus now allows for the completion of a degree in mechatronics, which is the gold standard for industrial workplace education,” he said. “In 2013, the new Piedmont Tech Campus in Newberry won a statewide competition among county projects.”

Adams finally recognized the council members achievements in terms of law enforcement and public safety.

“For the 2016 penny sales tax, you successfully sponsored the new 800 MHz emergency services radio system, which ended decades of patchwork emergency services communications and made citizens, law enforcement, and emergency first responders far safer,” he said. “Our Sheriff’s Department was housed in prefab mobile units until 2014. Without raising the tax levy to do it – using $3.5 million of cash, in fact – you restored the old armory building on Wilson Road to serve as the new law enforcement headquarters for Newberry County, and you added to it a state-of-the-art dispatch, communications, and emergency operations center.”

Adams mentioned the council members taking action when the Newberry County Sheriff’s Department could not find enough deputies to staff law enforcement in Newberry County.

“Experienced personnel were going to work in other counties. Trained new hires were impossible to find at the wages Newberry County was paying. You approved at 16% increase in law enforcement payroll – including a $7,000 pay raise for new certified deputies – and helped the sheriff cure this problem. For months now, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Department has been fully staffed and morale within the department has greatly improved,” Adams said.

Adams added that in 2019, the council members established the Newberry County Emergency Services Training Grounds at the old Newberry County Fairgrounds and provided $100,000 for facility improvements there.

“Since 2008, you have consistently funded a rolling lease-purchase program for fire, rescue, and hazmat services. Since that time, you have provided emergency services with more than $2.5 million in new trucks and other equipment,” he said. “In Fiscal Year 2015-16, you began funding a stipend for firefighters and other first responders that pays these volunteers $500 per year to help offset the costs they incur and thank them for their dedication.”

Adams ended by thanking them for their service and that they’ve made an impressive mark on Newberry County.

“We are better for your time here,” he said.

The outgoing members of council each spoke about their experience on Newberry County Council.

Rucker

“I have served on many boards, both elected and appointed, and this, I think, has been my best experience. This council, this administration and the employees of Newberry County have made me so proud. This council has worked, for the most part, well together — we were able to have our differences and we’ve been able to talk through our differences and we’ve come to decisions. And that is the way government should work.

“I am proud of our other elected officials and how they’ve worked with the council, how we’ve been able to work with them. I am extremely proud of our administration. I just cannot say enough of what I’ve learned from them and how much Wayne Adams means to this county. When we look back at our past and see how many changes we’ve had in administration and to know the knowledge he has of government and how he’s shared that with us.

“I have loved working with the council members and they are true friends and I’m going to miss them. They have taught me so much.

“My prayers will always be for our county government and my prayers will always be for Newberry County — this is a great place.”

Rucker ended by saying that she will pray that the new council will keep working to make Newberry County even stronger.

Cain

“Thanks to all the constituents in District 1 for allowing me to represent them for eight years. My dad always said, ‘try to leave it a better place when you do something.’ I think with the comments tonight that it is. There is still a lot of work to be done, a lot of improvements, like there always is, I think we are moving in the right direction and doing the right thing. I do want to thank District 1 constituents for allowing me to represent them, it has been a wonderful experience,” he said.

Cain went on to say that there are three professions that are the bedrock of the community and that those were the most underappreciated professions sometimes, and underpaid.

“Teachers, that profession they guide our culture in the next direction, run our society, teach our adults — young and old. They’re not always recognized, but especially with COVID-19, there are some unsung heroes that need praise.

“The second first responders (fire and rescue), they’re underappreciated until you need them. You cannot have too many of them and they cannot get their too quick. We were able to start a $500 stipend for those who met the qualifications and hope we can do more in the future. I think that is a step in the right direction, that and funding of vehicles. I think we actually were able to provide personal protective equipment for all the interior firefighters so they have their own gear.

“Lastly, but certainly not least, is our security. What we have in our country, we cannot do any of this — open forum, speak our minds, cannot live our life the way we do without security. They’re probably the most underappreciated, out of all three. We were able to give (them) raises during these past couple of years, and that’s pretty outstanding.”

Cain ended by congratulating Todd Johnson, who will fill the District 1 seat.

Stockman

“Start of by thanking the citizens in District 2 for entrusting me to be your voice on council the past 12 years, it has been an honor and privilege — 12 years is a long time and I’m going to miss it and it’s been an honor and privilege, which I’ll always be grateful for. I’ve learned a lot about county government and met a lot of great people. I have truly enjoyed working with my fellow council members, Administrator Wayne Adams and staff. We’ve accomplished a lot to make sure that Newberry County remains a great place to live, work and raise a family,” he said.

Stockman ended by wishing the best to Mary Arrowood (who will fill the District 2 seat) and the other incumbent council members.

“May God continue to bless the people of this great county,” he said.

Koon

“I’m very proud to have served on county council, thank you to the people of Newberry County for giving me 12 years. That is a gift that you have given me and I will carry that with me the rest of my life. I hope and pray the incoming newly elected council members will work as hard as the ones before them and the ones before that.

“A lot of accomplishments and good things have happened and leaving the county in better shape, not all our part. Our county administrator, his staff and elected and appointed officials and our hardworking county employees, they are the backbone of this county.

“During my lifetime, there was a comedian years ago by Red Skelton and the end of his program he’d always close with God bless.

“God bless Newberry County and God bless the United States of America.”

