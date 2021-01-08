The Number Two Story of 2020: Newberry County Unity Rally. Pictured is the march from Memorial Park to the Newberry County Court House. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Number Three Story of 2020: The passing of Newberry City Councilperson Thomas Boyd. Courtesy photo The Number Three Story of 2020: The passing of Newberry City Councilperson and Mayor Pro Tempore Zebbie Goudelock. Courtesy photo The Number Three Story of 2020: The passing of Dave Waldrop, former State Representative for S.C. House District 40. Courtesy photo The Number Three Story of 2020: The passing of James Albert “Jim” Lander a former S.C. Senator and in the former S.C. Comptroller General. Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Now that 2020 is behind us, it is time to look back on the top 10 stories of 2020 in Newberry County.

The list is COVID-19, that is it, that is the list. All joking aside now, this year’s news cycle was heavily influenced by the novel coronavirus. In the interest of having the traditional top 10, everything COVID-19 will be in one category, for the most part.

1. COVID-19

As previously stated, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) heavily influenced the news cycle in 2020, Newberry County was no exception. As we reported on March 25, 2020, the first case in Newberry County was announced by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC). We reported the first death attributed to COVID-19 on April 9.

As of Jan. 1, 2021, there have been 2,962 COVID-19 cases in Newberry County and 73 deaths.

COVID-19 led to many event cancellations in 2020, some of the most notable being the Little Mountain Reunion, Oktoberfest, The Old Pomaria School Reunion, Party in the Pines, Prosperity’s Hoppin’ and many more. However, despite event cancellations, some organizations got inventive. For example, Newberry Oktoberfest went virtual. While the event did not happen physically, people could go online and listen to music, find where to get German dishes (this writer’s favorite part) and go on scavenger hunts.

“Following the wave of school closures and calls to stay home in early spring of 2020, we knew we’d be facing a year of cancellations. However, just because we could not gather crowds, didn’t mean we couldn’t offer something to keep the community connected. We got to brain storming and are grateful to have been able to offer a year full of new ways to participate in our festivals and events. From S.C. BBQ map coloring pages, to Taste of Newberry To-Go, to Drive-In Movies, to recreating every aspect of the Newberry Oktoberfest into a virtual and social-distance friendly format (including the beer). Just as much work and time went into this year’s events as we built our online infrastructure, worked with local businesses, and curated experiences that were enjoyed by those from Newberry, living abroad, and frequent visitors to our town,” said Mary Alex Kopp City of Newberry tourism and events manager.

“The highlight for us was what we were able to offer during the holiday season. The physical decorations were still present for everyone to enjoy, at their own pace and discretion. Our roughly 128 minutes of Christmas videos were available for all to watch, whether you tuned in during the videos’ premiers, or whenever was best for your family to settle down for a story from Mrs. Claus and songs from our talented volunteers. The holiday celebrations were different, but they provided a sense of normalcy we had been missing during this difficult year of challenge.

“We expect several aspects that were implemented in this year’s events will be continue, such as our online virtual vendor portal from the Newberry Oktoberfest for post-festival holiday shopping, aspects of our to-go menus from local businesses for our various events, and Santa’s reply to some special letters of the season.”

As we previously reported March 2021, schools closed for the remainder of the year going fully virtual. While schools did close, the Newberry County School District took action to make sure the transition was seamless, and provide graduating seniors with a ceremony. With recommendations in mind, the Newberry County School District put on three social distant graduation ceremonies in June.

During the new year, the NCSD worked to provide options for face-to-face instruction and virtual learning.

Also in March, Newberry College and the South Atlantic Conference canceled all athletic competitions and practices for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, including all spring conference championships. Classes also went virtual at Newberry Collage and Piedmont Technical College due to the novel coronavirus.

There are many other topic areas that COVID-19 touched this past year, from sports champions cancelled or seasons moved, churches going virtual or having parking lot services.

However, despite all of this, on Dec. 23 we reported that COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by Pfizer, arrived at the Newberry County Memorial Hospital and was made available to NCMH staff, according to Brenda Williams, director of marketing at the hospital.

The first individual to receive the vaccine was Dr. Spencer Lovelace, with the Lovelace Family Practice.

2. Newberry County Unity Rally

On June 10, 2020, we reported that the Newberry County Branch of the NAACP held the Newberry County Unity Rally on Sunday, which began with a march from Memorial Park to the Newberry County Court House.

Following the march, Carlton Kinard, president of the Newberry County NAACP, said “everyone came together as a community united and that it was great to see us as a united front, with the work beginning today, but not stopping that day.”

“We as a community acknowledge that our nation has far too long swept the dirt of systemic racism and social injustices in communities of color under the rug for far too long,” Kinard said. “What happened with the recent events in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with our dear brother George Floyd, was a tragic and horrific murder as a person of law enforcement held his knee upon Mr. Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.”

Kinard added that many African Americans have had to endure the knee pressure of systemic racism, social injustices and police brutality for far too long.

“We the people are demanding that this nation remove its knee of racism and injustices off our neck,” Kinard said. “In order for all of us to achieve the American dream we hold so dear to our heart, we the people must wake up, conquer and defeat the American nightmares of racism. People are angry, they are sad, they are tired and they are desperate for change and we need leaders who can provide us a sense of hope to achieve that American dream.”

Kinard said the direct power of change is in peace and unity.

Many members of the community came out to the march. Along with Kinard, Mayor Foster Senn, City of Newberry Police Chief Roy McClurkin, Sheriff Lee Foster, Jamall Kinard and President Elder Dr. M Charmaine Ragin-Merrick all spoke during the event.

3. The Passing of Four Past and Present Newberry Politicians

In 2020, four Newberry County politicians passed away, City of Newberry Councilperson Thomas Boyd, City of Newberry Councilperson Zebbie Goudelock, former State Representative Dave Waldrop (District 40), and former S.C. Senator and S.C. Comptroller General James “Jim” Lander.

As we reported on Feb. 12, 2020, City Councilman Thomas Louis Boyd passed away at the age of 77 that week. Boyd had been a member of Newberry City Council since 2006.

“I’ve known him for my entire life. He was someone I admired. He would visit me when my company, Kennedy Mortgage was opened in the early 2000s and would encourage me to keep working in my community. He was a councilman who worked hard for his district and he will certainly be missed,” said Councilman Lemont Glasgow.

As we reported on Sept. 9, 2020, Newberry City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tempore Zebbie Goudelock passed away on September 3. Goudelock served on City Council for almost 30 years, beginning in October 1990.

“Zebbie Goudelock was one of the finest, warm-hearted and nicest persons I have ever known. Zebbie had friends everywhere he went because he genuinely cared about people,” said Mayor Foster Senn. “He was a trailblazer as one of the first two African-Americans on Newberry City Council. His leadership helped lead to many major improvements in Newberry in the last three decades. Zebbie loved his hometown and its people and was dedicated to them. I have sat beside Zebbie at every City Council meeting I have ever attended, which is 15 years. I have appreciated his advice, his counsel, his leadership and most of all his friendship. He has a great legacy of accomplishments and kindness.”

As we reported on Sept. 16, 2020, Dave Waldrop, former State Representative for S.C. House District 40, passed away on September 13, he served as representative from 1981-1997.

“When I first went on County Council he was a great resource, he is the one who encouraged me to run for County Council back then — he was a great guy. He was our House member for a long time and he did a lot for helping Newberry County, he is just always been a good person and loyal to Newberry County and the people that live here,” said Newberry County Councilperson Henry Livingston.

As we reported on Nov. 4, 2020, James Albert “Jim” Lander passed away at the age of 90. Lander was well known not only in Newberry County, but also in the state of South Carolina as he served in the S.C. Senate and in the S.C. Office of Comptroller General.

“I was elected to the House of Representatives in November 1996, Senator Lander was reelected in 1996. I am delighted to say my two years of serving with Senator Lander were most enjoyable, we enjoyed each other’s company and liked each other. He and I and Rep. Wilder were very passionate about protecting the interest of Newberry County and we had considerable success in doing that,” said Walt McLeod, former District 40 Representative.

4. Piedmont Technical College New President

As we reported on Nov. 18, 2020, The Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Area Commission chose Dr. Hope Rivers to serve as the college’s third president, effective January 4, 2021. The decision was made after a nationwide search to fill the position vacated by the pending retirement of longtime president Dr. L. Ray Brooks.

Rivers will bring to her role at PTC insights and expertise from her five years as executive vice president of the S.C. Technical College System (SCTCS), where she worked closely with President Dr. Tim Hardee on legislative and governmental affairs, as well as academic and student affairs, institutional research, accountability, dual enrollment, academic partnerships and grant management. Rivers holds a doctor of philosophy in educational administration and certificate in higher education leadership from the University of South Carolina. She earned her master of education and bachelor of arts in English also from the University of South Carolina.

A Riley Fellow and graduate of Leadership S.C., Rivers was named the 2019 Woman on the Move by the S.C. American Association of Community Colleges. She is a native of Whitmire.

5. Two Homicides in Newberry County

On Jan. 22, 2020, we reported the death of Michael McKinsey Mathis, 35, of Newberry. Deputies were called to the Brown Chapel area of Helena for multiple shots being fired that weekend, according to a press release from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. A short time later, Newberry County 911 received a call regarding a person being in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the release.

Prior to the arrival of Newberry County EMS and Newberry County Rescue, 911 was notified that the victim was being transported by a personal vehicle to Newberry County Memorial Hospital. Upon arrival, the victim was dropped off at the ambulance ramp, with the personal vehicle leaving, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigating deputies found that the shooting took place at 211 Brown Chapel Drive, in the Helena section, just outside the City of Newberry. According to the release, deputies observed several expended rifle shell casings in the street and several bullet holes in the residence. The preliminary investigation showed the victim and another man were in the residence when the shots began.

According to Sheriff Lee Foster, this is still an active case and they do not have many leads, but they still believe someone knows something about this homicide. If you have any information regarding this incident call 803-321-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

On Sept. 30, we reported the death of Carolyn Dawkins Sims, 72. Officers were dispatched to Holloway Street in the City of Newberry the night of Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in response to gunshots and a person who sustained a gunshot wound. Sims was transported to Prisma Health Richland Trauma Center. While in route, she went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the trauma center a short time later.

We reported on Sept. 30, 2020, that four suspects had been taken into custody. The following suspects were charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature: Terrance Christopher Dukquan Abrams, 22, of Upper Lane in Newberry; Kiddiocus Dajohn Johnson, 29, of Beisel Road in Newberry; Oshavius Markeis Johnson, 17, also of Beisel Road; and a 16-year-old juvenile.

We reported on Oct. 14, 2020, that Trevon Joe Rinehart, 21, of Gray Street in Newberry, was taken into custody on Oct. 8. He was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.

Today, we are also reporting the arrest of Jalen Derand Glymph, 21, of Arbor Crest Court, in Fountain Inn, on charges of murder, breach of peace high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

6. Home Invasion Manhunt

On Oct. 21, 2020, The Newberry Observer began coverage of Tracy Glenn Parsons, who was the suspect in a home invasion on Dennis Diary Lane in Silverstreet.

As reported in October, Parsons entered a property off Dennis Dairy Lane and confronted the homeowner, according to the NCSO. He assaulted the male homeowner, hitting him with a pistol and tying him up, the NCSO further stated. The suspect then went into the house and assaulted the female homeowner with a pistol, tying her up, and stealing a small amount of cash, according to the NCSO. He then took the keys to the victims’ car and fled.

Parsons then went to Laurens County, burglarized a home, and assaulted the homeowner; causing serious injury, according to the release. He then stole the victim’s car and was next seen in West Virginia, where he burglarized a home and stole another vehicle, per the release. Parsons was spotted in Charlotte, N.C. the next day.

He remained concealed until mid-November, when Laurens County apprehended him after a pursuit, according to the release.

7. Grocery Store Incentives

On Sept. 30, 2020, we reported how Newberry County Council was working to address one of the major issues facing the county, grocery stores — specifically the lack thereof. On Oct. 7, 2020, council approved the Qualified Grocery Store Investment Incentives.

This incentives will apply to only full-service grocery stores. New, existing, and vacant stores qualify, provided they meet thresholds for new expenditures ($1 million minimum) and floor space size (10,000 square foot minimum).

Per the policy, property tax incentives/credits include: Percentage credit is applied against total property tax liability as an investment incentive; basic credit is a 20-year, 60% reduction of property taxes — $1 million minimum expenditure; expenditure thresholds of $2.5 million and $4 million qualify for 100% credit for the first three to five years, respectively (60% credit thereafter); for approved projects, existing investment an added value both qualify.

The county and its municipalities have the absolute right to reject any applications they find insufficiently beneficial or incomplete.

8. Elections

Many elections took place in 2020, six major elections were held in Newberry County in 2020. The six major election were the Feb. 29 South Carolina presidential preference primary, June 9 statewide primary, July 14 Newberry City Council District 5 special election, Sept. 8 City of Newberry election, general election on Nov. 3, and the Dec. 1 Newberry City Council District 3 Special Election.

Focusing on just Newberry County elections, the District 5 and District 3 special elections took place following the deaths of Councilperson Boyd and Councilperson Goudelock, respectively.

Following the initial election being postponed due to COVID-19, Jackie Holmes won the District 5 race on July 14, becoming the first African American woman to serve on the Newberry City Council.

Carlton Kinard went on to win the Newberry City Council District 3 race on Dec. 1 and becoming the youngest person to sit on Newberry City Council.

The June 9 statewide primary and the Nov. 6 general election saw four Newberry County Council incumbents unseated.

During the primary, Mary Arrowood would go to win the District 2 seat, previously held by Steve Stockman. Todd Johnson defeated Scott Cain in the primary for the District 1 seat.

During the general election, Nick Shealy defeated incumbent Kirksey Koon for District 4 and Les Hipp defeated incumbent Harriet Rucker for District 5.

9. Newberry Athletic Performance Center Named

On April 2, 2020, we reported that Newberry College will name its new athletic performance center, to occupy Setzler Field’s north end zone, in honor of upstate philanthropists Melvin and the late Dollie Younts.

The announcement comes after the Fountain Inn couple’s namesake foundation agreed to an additional $500,000 in matching gifts raised for Newberry’s stadium project. This additional gift allows for the naming rights on the project and equaled $1.5 million in total commitments from the Younts family.

The college broke ground on the new facility in September 2019, launching the first phase of additions and renovations to Setzler Field. The 6,750-square-foot center will include a 3,000-square-foot weight room, 2,000 square feet of athletic training space, a medical examination room, office space, a locker room for game officials and public restrooms. The stadium’s scoreboard will have a new home on the front of the athletic performance center.

10. Andy Husk Named Publisher

On Aug. 5, 2020, we reported that Andrew “Andy” Husk was named publisher of the Newberry Observer, as of Thursday, July 28, 2020.

Husk will also serve as the publisher of The Sentinel-Progress in Easley.

Many may remember Husk, who worked as a sales representative for The Newberry Observer from August 2017-January 2019.

“I’m excited about the community and the fact we have a small town newspaper and I want to make sure it continues it’s upward trajectory,” Husk said. “When Champion Media approached me about the possible opening of publisher, I had to take some time to talk to the family and decide if it was the right move for me. I decided it was the right job at the right time.”

Prior to his return to The Newberry Observer, Husk served as the coordinator for civic engagement at the Muller Center at Newberry College. He remarked that he has always been connected with the town and what is going on. Husk is also a member of the Rotary Club of Newberry, Mid-Carolina Lions Club, Newberry Young Professionals, and a board member of the Living Hope Foundation and the Building Thriving Communities Foundation.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.