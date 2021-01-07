NEWBERRY COUNTY — The School District of Newberry County will remain on schedule for resuming four days a week of face-to-face instruction.

The following schedule outlines the dates students will return:

January 5 – students in the Tuesday/Friday group will return to schools this day.

January 6 – Virtual learning day for all students.

January 7 – Grades PK-5 will begin four days of face-to-face instruction. (Grades 6-12 M/Th group will return on this date and students will remain in their two hybrid groups (M/Th or Tu/F) until their scheduled return date).

January 14 – Grades 6-8 will begin four days of face-to-face instruction (Grades 9-12 will remain in their two hybrid groups until their scheduled return date).

January 22 – Grades 9-12 will begin four days of face-to-face instruction.

The four days of instruction will be Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Wednesdays will remain a virtual day for all students.

Students who are transitioning from Newberry ONE to face-to-face instruction will do so on their grade level’s designated date as listed above.

The Newberry County School Board voted to implement this phased in approach to face-to-face instruction at the Oct. 29. 2020, board meeting. Superintendent Jim Suber said they are now implementing their Return-to School Four Day In-Person option.

This option consists of (3) phases of implementation:

• Phase 1 will begin on January 7, and will bring PK-5 students back for four days of face-to-face instruction. Students will be in class on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Wednesdays will be a virtual learning day for all students.

• Phase 2 will bring grades 6-8 back for four days of face-to-face learning beginning on January 14.

• Phase 3 will bring grades 9-12 back for four days of face-to-face learning beginning on January 22.

“All students who have been approved for virtual learning via the Newberry ONE Institute for eLearning will continue with their eLearning platform. We will continue to monitor the DHEC COVID-19 metrics and the disease activity in Newberry County and in the School District of Newberry County.

“In collaboration with DHEC, local health officials, our stakeholders, and school board, we may monitor and adjust our plans on an ‘as needed’ basis. Our ultimate goal is to provide a quality learning experience in a safe and secure environment.

“We will continue to clean and disinfect on a regular basis, require that students and staff wear masks daily, provide plexiglass for students in all classrooms, and provide all required Personal Protective Equipment as directed by our State Department of Education and state/local health agencies,” Suber said.