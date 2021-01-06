NEWBERRY COUNTY — A resolution was approved by Newberry County Council, during their Dec. 16 meeting, making application to the State Fiscal Accountability Authority of South Carolina for approval of a special source revenue bond series 2021, in the principal amount not exceeding $5,500,000.

According to County Administrator Wayne Adams, this resolution pertains to a planned borrowing, the repayment of which involves pledging Fee in Lieu of Taxes (FILOT) revenues.

The borrowed funding would be used to refinance remaining debt on the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park and purchase additional acreage in the vicinity of the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park (located on S.C. 773 and I-26 in Prosperity) for future industrial development.

“Unlike with other types of borrowing, state law requires that special source revenue bonds (which is what this proposed borrowing involves) be approved by the State Fiscal Accountability Authority (SFAA). This form of indebtedness is provided for in Code Sections 4-1-75 and 4-29-68 of the South Carolina Code of Laws. The original Mid-Carolina Commerce Park land purchase was made under these same terms, though the approving authority at that time (2006) was the State Budget and Control Board, not the SFAA,” he said.

Remaining debt on the original Mid-Carolina Commerce Park is approximately $2.5 million, which would otherwise be paid in full in April of 2026, according to Adams. He added that annual principal and interest payments total approximately $455,000.

“In addition to refinancing this debt into a 20-year term, the county intends to finance the purchase of approximately 218 acres of additional land along S.C. 773, adjacent to the Mid-Carolina Country Club (3593 Kibler Bridge Road, Prosperity) and across from the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park. Again, this newly acquired property would also be used for industrial development,” Adams said. “The properties being proposed for purchase are already under options to purchase at fixed prices, with those options being assignable to Newberry County. The property has also undergone due diligence testing supervised by a qualified engineering firm, which has deemed it suitable for development as industrial property. The property is located adjacent to industrial-grade infrastructure. The total purchase price of the additional properties and all improvements thereon is $3,307,000.”

“Cash would flow with the county initially purchasing the new properties using its unassigned fund balance, which is approximately $15.3 million (June 30, 2020, audited financial statements),” said Adams.

Once the special source revenue bonds are funded (approximately May of 2021), the county would repay itself for most of the cost of the new properties.

“Amortization for the combined borrowing (refinancing of remaining and financing of new debt simultaneously) would be approximately the same as for the original borrowing for the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park ($455,000 annually, principal and interest),” Adams said.

The properties to be purchased are as follows:

Tax Map Parcel 576-4, 193.3 acres at $2,522,000.

Tax Map Parcel 576-6 & 576-8, 20.0 acres at $260,000.

Tax Map Parcel 576-9, 4.6 acres at $525,000. (There is a house on this property).

This would bring the total to 217.9 acres at $3,307,000.

Readings of the required ordinance, and a public hearing, are scheduled for early 2021.

The resolution was approved after Councilperson Kirksey Koon made a motion and Councilperson Steve Stockman seconded.

In other business, council heard a presentation from David Enzastiga, CPA, at Rish and Enzastiga in regards to Newberry County’s 2019-20 fiscal year audit. Rish and Enzastiga issued an unmodified opinion as to Newberry County’s June 30, 2020, financial statements, this is the best opinion the county can receive, according to Enzastiga.

The following are highlights from the audit:

• The County’s unrestricted cash rose by $1,316,375, from $14,033,124 to $15,349,499. This equates to 6.9 months of operating expenditures in reserve.

• Staff-estimated collections from property taxes were within $31,189 of actual, with the budgeted amount being $17,419,145 and actual collections totaling $17,453,334.

• The county’s indebtedness level for purposes of its constitutional debt limit is $2,701,450, well below the allowed level of $11,912,281, leaving an available margin of $9,210,831.

Other business:

• Council approved the bid from Emergency Transportation Associates for an ambulance re-mount for EMS in the amount of $180,234.46. (This price includes alternate pricing for a Stryker Power Stretcher, Lucas 3 Device, and Computer Mount, with all alternate pricing totaling $55,234.46).

• Council recognized the following employees for their years of service to the county: Crystal Houseal, Sheriff’s Office – five years; Shanna Proctor, Voter Registration and Elections – 10 years; Bob Beard, GIS – 15 years; Ron Halfacre, Magistrate – 15 years ; Gordon Johnson, Magistrate – 15 years.

