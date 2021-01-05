Athletic Department celebrates the retirement of Associate Athletic Director Dexter Odom

NEWBERRY — On December 31, Dexter Odom, a fixture of Newberry College, will retire after spending 12 years serving his alma mater in several different capacities.

Odom was a four-year member of the football team, where he was a four-year starter at center and long snapper. He finished his career as a two-time NAIA All-District 6 honoree. He was a member of the 1971 team that tied a school record for wins in a season with eight. His play for Newberry would earn him induction into the Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.

After graduation, Dexter Odom would marry Kitty, his college sweetheart, at Wiles Chapel on the Newberry campus in 1974. The couple moved to Georgia, where Odom would run Dexter’s Farm in Buford, Georgia, for 30+ years. He also served as a high school football referee in Georgia and South Carolina for 34 years, winning the GHSA referee of the year in 1992 and Georgia Football Officials Association Official of the year in 1998.

Odom was selected to serve on the Newberry College Board of Trustees in 2006 and would be in charge of the Athletic Committee. Two years later, Dexter would sell his business and took the position of executive director of the Athletic Club at Newberry.

In 2013, Odom transitioned into director of campus operations, which put him back working with Newberry College Athletics. He would oversee all of the athletic facilities as well as events for the Wolves. In this position, he also gave support in the supervision of the facilities master plan.

Odom was promoted to associate athletic director for business and operations in 2016. In this role, he would oversee the budgets for the athletic department and secure transportation for teams. Over the last four years, Odom has been instrumental in fundraising for the department. He helped secure new lights on each of the athletic fields and the funds to complete Phase One of the Setzler Field renovations while serving as the project manager for the construction of the Melvin and Dollie Younts Athletic Performance Center. He is currently working to secure the final donations for Phase Two of the athletic stadium upgrades.

The Newberry Athletic Department honored Odom and his years of service with a socially distanced reception in the Younts Performance Center on December 16.

What they say about Dexter Odom:

“Dexter has been a real asset to the college, and he will be missed. He was engaged in several roles with the college before I came to campus, and I felt fortunate to have the opportunity to hire him back shortly after I arrived. He is a proud alum of Newberry College, and I know of no one who is more loyal and dedicated to supporting his alma mater. Dexter is a ‘get-it-done’ kind of guy, and every organization benefits from that kind of attitude. I wish nothing but the best for Dexter, and I am confident he will stay involved with Newberry College in the future. He and Kitty will always be cherished members of the Newberry College family,” said Newberry College President, Dr. Maurice Scherrens.

“The first thing I want to say about Dexter is that he loves Newberry College. He loved his college days at Newberry. He and Kitty were married in Wiles Chapel. Dexter has served Newberry College as a trustee, vice president for business affairs, senior vice president for operations and campus planning, President of Foundation Board of Visitors, CFO, and associate athletic director. Dexter has been a valuable employee for many years. I am excited for him that he is retiring, but it is easy to say we will miss him because he has worn so many hats for a long time. He has been a go-to employee for the college in all areas of athletics and has helped other departments in many ways. I wish him the absolute best. I appreciate his work ethic. Most importantly, I am glad to say he is my friend. ” said Director of Athletics, Ralph Patterson.

“Dexter Odom and the Odom family will be a name synonymous with Newberry College for a long time. His loyalty and passion for this place is infectious. Dexter truly embodies what makes Newberry such a special place,” said Russell Triplett, head baseball coach.

Thomas Holland is the director of athletic communications at Newberry College.