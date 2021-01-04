Main Street Shop and Dine Nights continue through 2021

Newberry — Main Street Shop and Dine Nights continue through the 2021 calendar year.

To alleviate customer concerns surrounding crowded indoor areas during the coronavirus pandemic, visitors are invited to downtown to stroll, shop, and dine along downtown Newberry’s Main Street from 4-9 p.m., on January 8.

Although this event is typically held on the first Friday of the month, January’s event will take place on the second Friday, January 8, due to the New Year’s Day holiday.

Main Street will be open to pedestrians only, making it possible for restaurants to offer outdoor dining in the street, and retailers sidewalk shopping. Vehicular traffic will be blocked along Main Street from 3-9 p.m. To ensure pedestrian safety, all cars parked along Main Street must be removed by 3 p.m.

All are welcome to mask up and come visit for a nice evening strolling down downtown Newberry’s Main Street.

For more information call 803-321-1015. Follow the City of Newberry on social media @CityofNewberry/@CityofNewberrySC (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn).